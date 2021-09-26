LETTER: Why does the landfill still close at 4 p.m.?

I am told by the “old-timers” in Culpeper that the landfill has, since the beginning of the service, been open until 7 p.m. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began the landfill has closed at 4 p.m.
What does COVID have to do with closing at 4 p.m.? The employees work outside and have almost zero contact with anyone.
Since late spring, almost all the businesses and services in Culpeper have returned to their normal, pre-COVID hours, but not the landfill.
The County Administrator’s office tells me that the issue is a budget matter. The Board of Supervisors tells me it is an administrative issue.
What I think is that the employees love getting off at 4 p.m. I guess I did not realize that Culpeper County services are provided at the convenience of the employees.
After 4 p.m. I can get my hair cut, play bingo, eat at restaurants, buy gas, get the car serviced, shop, go to the vet, get groceries, receive medical care, visit parks, buy a car, do banking and more.
But a Culpeper resident cannot use the landfill. Other county and town services are provided after 4 p.m.
There are many residents who cannot get to the landfill by 4 p.m., but the County Administration apparently does not care. It is past time for the landfill to return to its normal, pre-COVID hours of 7 p.m., for the convenience of residents.
Nancy C. Garrett
Boston, Va.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Star-Exponent asked Culpeper County Director of Environmental Services Paul Howard Jr. to respond to this letter. He writes:
”The hours were reduced to match the Transfer Station operating schedule as a cost-saving measure, and data showed that the longer hours were costing a substantial amount of money while only serving a handful of customers.
”The change also eliminated disputes with customers attempting to avoid tipping fees by delivering loads after the Transfer Station closes.
”While the changes were implemented at the onset of the pandemic, the pandemic is not the reason for maintaining the hours we currently offer.
”The trash disposal and recycling facilities are open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”