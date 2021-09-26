LETTER: Why does the landfill still close at 4 p.m.?

I am told by the “old-timers” in Culpeper that the landfill has, since the beginning of the service, been open until 7 p.m. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began the landfill has closed at 4 p.m.

What does COVID have to do with closing at 4 p.m.? The employees work outside and have almost zero contact with anyone.

Since late spring, almost all the businesses and services in Culpeper have returned to their normal, pre-COVID hours, but not the landfill.

The County Administrator’s office tells me that the issue is a budget matter. The Board of Supervisors tells me it is an administrative issue.

What I think is that the employees love getting off at 4 p.m. I guess I did not realize that Culpeper County services are provided at the convenience of the employees.

After 4 p.m. I can get my hair cut, play bingo, eat at restaurants, buy gas, get the car serviced, shop, go to the vet, get groceries, receive medical care, visit parks, buy a car, do banking and more.

But a Culpeper resident cannot use the landfill. Other county and town services are provided after 4 p.m.

