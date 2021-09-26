 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Why does the landfill still close at 4 p.m.?
1 comment
editor's pick top story

LETTER: Why does the landfill still close at 4 p.m.?

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

I am told by the “old-timers” in Culpeper that the landfill has, since the beginning of the service, been open until 7 p.m. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began the landfill has closed at 4 p.m.

What does COVID have to do with closing at 4 p.m.? The employees work outside and have almost zero contact with anyone.

Since late spring, almost all the businesses and services in Culpeper have returned to their normal, pre-COVID hours, but not the landfill.

The County Administrator’s office tells me that the issue is a budget matter. The Board of Supervisors tells me it is an administrative issue.

What I think is that the employees love getting off at 4 p.m. I guess I did not realize that Culpeper County services are provided at the convenience of the employees.

After 4 p.m. I can get my hair cut, play bingo, eat at restaurants, buy gas, get the car serviced, shop, go to the vet, get groceries, receive medical care, visit parks, buy a car, do banking and more.

But a Culpeper resident cannot use the landfill. Other county and town services are provided after 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are many residents who cannot get to the landfill by 4 p.m., but the County Administration apparently does not care. It is past time for the landfill to return to its normal, pre-COVID hours of 7 p.m., for the convenience of residents.

Nancy C. Garrett

Boston, Va.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Star-Exponent asked Culpeper County Director of Environmental Services Paul Howard Jr. to respond to this letter. He writes:

”The hours were reduced to match the Transfer Station operating schedule as a cost-saving measure, and data showed that the longer hours were costing a substantial amount of money while only serving a handful of customers.

”The change also eliminated disputes with customers attempting to avoid tipping fees by delivering loads after the Transfer Station closes.

”While the changes were implemented at the onset of the pandemic, the pandemic is not the reason for maintaining the hours we currently offer.

”The trash disposal and recycling facilities are open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”

1 comment

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Restoring life to tourism
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Restoring life to tourism

Virginia’s tourism industry urgently needs help to recover from the blow it has suffered during the long months of the COVID pandemic. And because tourism is a vital part of the state’s economy, efforts to draw large numbers of people back to our beaches, historic sites and other destinations will also be an essential part of the state’s overall economic recovery.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News