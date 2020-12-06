LETTER: Why has Nick Freitas not conceded?

It’s been over a month since Election Day. Votes in Virginia were certified on November 18. Del. Nick Freitas still has not conceded the 7th District Congressional race to Rep. Abigail Spanberger. He lost by over 8,000 votes.

In a Nov. 24 radio interview on WRVA in Richmond, Nick said that his team continues investigating “irregularities” and added, “we don’t have enough data” to support a recount. On the program he said he was amazed that Rep. Spanberger received 74,000 more votes than she did in 2018 and wondered where they came from.

It’s simple. The voting rights legislation passed in the 2020 General Assembly made it easier for people to vote. And Nick Freitas voted against almost all of that legislation.

Nick claims he wants less government regulation ... until that makes it easier for American citizens to exercise their basic rights. It’s time to have a delegate that votes in our best interests, not his.

Annette Hyde is a Democrat running for the Virginia Delegate 30th District seat in 2021, against Nick Freitas.

