LETTER: Why I am running for the Board of Supervisors

In 2007 I was hired to be the General Manager of Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative Inc. The job brought my family to Culpeper and introduced us to the community. I managed the Co-op for ten years and retired in 2017. Since that time, I have volunteered with organizations throughout the town and county and learned to appreciate Culpeper from a different perspective.

I am running for the Cedar Mountain seat on the Board of Supervisors because my experience as a business leader and local volunteer position me to help the county work through issues that are important to our future.

Agriculture is an especially important business in Culpeper. According to the 2017 Agricultural Census there are 682 farms in the county, covering 124,390 acres. These farms produce over $48 million in products each year. Farms give us open space, help control our taxes, and create the country atmosphere which makes Culpeper special. We cannot take our farms for granted and we must understand the impact changing regulations will have on our farmers. I have over 40 years of experience in agri-business, and I strongly support our farms.