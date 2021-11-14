LETTER: Why so much trash along Sperryville Pike?

I have a simple question: What do we have to do to get trash picked up along Sperryville Pike?

The “scenic byway”—a road that is supposed to be protected, and the reason why we couldn’t have a taller cell tower in Boston—is constantly strewn with litter.

I have called VDOT, my supervisor, the county sherriff’s office and community services, who told me I could organize a group to pick it up (funny, I thought that’s what he’s paid for).

It is so disgusting that there are political signs from the special election held in March, whole bags of trash and construction debris strewn from the Town of Culpeper to the Rappahannock line.

I’ve been calling for two years and nobody does anything but pass the buck. Littering is supposed to be a $500 fine punishable with jail time but you can’t tell it here. My son lived in Mannassas Park—it was a lot cleaner.

You would think that at least the sheriff could have deputies check out the whole bags of trash on the side of the road, and make sure loads of trash are secured properly. And stop letting large boxes fly off into the road and just leave them there.

Please, people. Have some pride in your community: Keep your trash to yourselves and secure your loads.