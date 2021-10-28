LETTER: Will political parties decide Culpeper's future?

As Nov. 2 approaches and I look at the privilege I hope town citizens will bestow upon me, there are some points I need to share, acquired over the past year of visiting with citizens and asking questions. It is important they be communicated for all to know, whether they agree or not.

A large portion of the town’s population feels they have no voice. We pass these folks day in and day out, and do not give them a second thought. These folks help you at Walmart, Wendy’s, Martins, 7-Eleven and many other places. We also see people sleep on the bench at the train depot and in camps behind Walmart, pushing carts around and sleeping in front of the post office.

Culpeper is a community of folks with a little more and a lot less. But it continues to elect those who have a little more and look down upon those with less. The little more rent to the folks with a lot less without regard to their living conditions.

Now, the unheard voices need to be heard. I have dedicated my campaign to speaking for them. Culpeper has a chance to say “enough.”