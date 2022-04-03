 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Will Smith, you upstaged yourself

A note for Will Smith about your “Slap heard around the world,” from a former stage director:

Will, you are a professional actor, and fully know and understand what it means to be upstaged!

Your lack of self-control prompted you to upstage yourself at what should have been the most positive, shining moment of your acting career.

Now, instead, your defining moment won’t be about receiving that Oscar for outstanding actor, it will be for slapping Chris Rock.

You upstaged yourself!

Think before you act.

Davy Meister, Culpeper

