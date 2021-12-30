LETTER: With COVID, it's not about you

I believe that everyone has the right to make decisions about themselves. You have the right to eat whatever you want, you have the right to wear the clothes you want, you have the right to get a tattoo if you want—you even have the right to take the medications that will keep you alive if you want. But you don’t have the right to make those same decisions for others.

With the COVID-19 virus your rights end at the door to your room. If you make the wrong choice, then whoever is outside that door is affected by your decision. Just as much as if you left that room with a pistol in your hand and you started shooting randomly around the room. You could most likely kill someone. That is the choice you’ve made. You are responsible, and whether or not anyone else knows it, you do!

Many people have lost elderly parents, grandparents and friends to this virus. They may have also made the wrong choice, but you might have been the carrier that gave them the virus. Even if they made the wrong choice you might have been the one who was firing the pistol. Can you live with that?

Are you your brother’s keeper? We are taught, yes, you are your brother’s keeper. If you choose not to get vaccinated, and boosted, and someone comes in contact with you who has the virus, they have loaded that pistol and when you leave your room you are responsible for anyone who dies because you made the wrong choice. It’s not about you, it’s about what’s right to do!

Fred McBride Culpeper