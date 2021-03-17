LETTER: With political ads, Keene shows he is unqualified

Marshall Keene’s placement of a gun, bullets, and a Bible in his political ads says indirectly: “I believe in my religious right to be violent and to provide violent outcomes.”

How does this square with notions of public service and being a public servant? Are citizenship and community outmoded concepts?

Doesn’t the very nature of a public service job (Clerk of the Circuit Court) require serving the “public” without discrimination?

Without any statistics or other demographic measurements, I would venture to say, with a fair amount of conviction and certainty, that the Culpeper “public” includes atheists, Buddhists, Bahais, Sufis, Hindus and other religions. For this segment of the Culpeper community, the Bible is irrelevant.

Anyone who doesn’t include all citizens as equals under the law is not qualified for public service. I believe that Marshall Keen is not qualified.

Dennis Verhoff

Reva