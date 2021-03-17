 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: With political ads, Keene shows he is unqualified
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: With political ads, Keene shows he is unqualified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flyer

A campaign mailer from Marshall Keene in his bid for Circuit Court Clerk features a gun and bullets on a Bible.

 STAR-EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

Marshall Keene’s placement of a gun, bullets, and a Bible in his political ads says indirectly: “I believe in my religious right to be violent and to provide violent outcomes.”

How does this square with notions of public service and being a public servant? Are citizenship and community outmoded concepts?

Doesn’t the very nature of a public service job (Clerk of the Circuit Court) require serving the “public” without discrimination?

Without any statistics or other demographic measurements, I would venture to say, with a fair amount of conviction and certainty, that the Culpeper “public” includes atheists, Buddhists, Bahais, Sufis, Hindus and other religions. For this segment of the Culpeper community, the Bible is irrelevant.

Anyone who doesn’t include all citizens as equals under the law is not qualified for public service. I believe that Marshall Keen is not qualified.

Dennis Verhoff

Reva

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News