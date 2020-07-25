In Wednesday’s Star-Exponent article “Culpeper sheriff recruiting help to combat anti-gun laws,” Jenkins’ renewal of his vow to deputize thousands of Culpeper gun owners left me wondering.
Some folks may wonder where he will get the money for doing this. I wonder about his intent.
Once accomplished, if we allow it, Sheriff Jenkins will have his own private army of thousands of people armed with assault rifles and high-capacity handguns. Doesn’t sound like a very inviting county to live in.
Most of this army would be untrained, with many itching for the chance to legally use their weapons as deputies of Culpeper County.
The position of sheriff is well-paid and comes with many duties and responsibilities. Maybe Sheriff Jenkins has too much time on his hands, and maybe we need to think about exactly what he is up to.
If anti Americans march on Culpeper, who do you want to defend you? After the town is treated like Charlottesville, do you want Trump’s Federal troopers to come and start arresting the citizens?
