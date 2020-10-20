LETTER: You can't be a good leader without certain qualities

We need look no further than the novel coronavirus debacle to see how dangerous it is to have a self-serving leader. Who can deny the horrible effect President Trump’s lack of leadership has had on our economy during the current COVID19-driven depression? Trump’s lack of a moral compass, an under-developed ability to use sound judgment on critical issues, and a tendency to lie his way through every fiasco have resulted in nearly one-quarter of a million souls perished on his watch, along with irreparable damage to small businesses.

No one can prevent a virus from entering our borders, but almost anyone who was able to look past their own self-interests could have prevented the current devastation to our economy by honoring prevention and science and respecting advice from experts. By simply encouraging people to wear a mask, instead of stoking opposition to preventive strategies, he could have saved tens of thousands of deaths and put our small businesses on the road to recovery. So much for business savvy!