LETTER: Youngkin and Russell represent good values

I hope this election that we all pray for our country along with exercising our privilege and responsibility to vote in the right way. I believe God will bless our country as we return to following Him and His ways. I know that abortion is an awful evil before God. Hopefully, we will vote for candidates that support life. Thankfully, Glenn Youngkin for governor and Jon Russell for mayor both support these important values.

Jon Russell is a personal friend of mine and I have known him for several years now. He is a family man and is both a good father and a good husband. He is a spiritual leader and has sponsored numerous events for promoting unity both in the church and in our community and society. I was at a church event where he managed to get Blacks, whites and even Amish all together in a wonderful time of fellowship and unity. I have witnessed him personally helping homeless individuals with finding a job, providing transportation and assisting them with finding medical care.

Jon is also a man of exceptional ability and education. With a bachelor of science degree in homeland security and emergency preparedness from Thomas Edison State University, he has a keen understanding of financial and organizational needs in our local community and government. He is a small business owner and is currently serving on the Town Council.