LETTER: Youngkin distances himself from Virginia GOP

Republicans must be wondering what they got with gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin.

First of all, in an invitation-only voting scheme, Youngkin successfully bought the GOP nomination. And now, Youngkin is going around acting as if he never heard of the Republican party.

Look at his TV ads.

In one, he shows himself walking through a group of old white men who are supposed to be state legislators. He mocks these legislators in his ad. The actors in the ad correctly represent the current group of GOP in Virginia’s General Assembly. Democrats, on the other hand, include women, African-Americans, Latinos and Asians. So, why was Youngkin mocking GOP legislators, including Culpeper’s Nick Freitas ?

A second TV ad shows him with a group of people saying political labels are not important. Come on. Youngkin knows that the GOP brand is political kryptonite in many parts of Virginia. If he’s so ashamed to be running as a Republican, why didn’t he run as an independent?

Youngkin kissed the Trump ring to get the GOP nomination. But, he really is a RINO-Republican-in-name-only. Well it looks like the GOP got sold a pig-in-the-poke.

Lawrence Giesting Culpeper