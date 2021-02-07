 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Yowell Meadow needs drainage issues fixed
0 comments
editor's pick top story

LETTER: Yowell Meadow needs drainage issues fixed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of people and pets walk in Yowell Meadow Park each week, including people with children, bicycles, roller skates, strollers, canes, walkers and wheelchairs.

In addition to daily users, many organizations make plans every year to use the park for their walks and fundraisers.

When it rains, the walkways throughout the park become flooded. Park in the lot on Blue Ridge Avenue and walk left. At the first turn, the walkway becomes flooded for the length of the straightaway, with water at least two inches deep.

There is no way around as the whole area is flooded. At this time of year the water does not drain—it turns to ice.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Though “fixed” many times, the area by the bridge on the south end of the park continues to flood, and with no way around the water, it also becomes icy in the winter.

The walking bridge next to Route 522 has been underwater for the past 15 years, with seemingly never enough money to fix it.

Other areas in the park routinely flood, making walking anywhere there year round hazardous, frustrating and impossible for people with canes, walkers and wheelchairs.

The problem of drainage must be fixed.

If money and workers are available to build a new playground (see Jan. 20 Star-Exponent article, ”Playground for kids 5-12 coming to Rockwater Park in February”), there should be money to fix the walkways at Yowell Meadow Park.

Joanne McCleary

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: In defense of snow days
Opinion

COMMENTARY: In defense of snow days

As I wrote this, the ground outside was covered in about three inches of snow, and my plans for the day were dashed by a combination of sleet and bad winter driving.

GREAT LIVES: Sir Isaac Newton left an indelible mark on society
Opinion

GREAT LIVES: Sir Isaac Newton left an indelible mark on society

Michael Hart’s often debated 1978 book, “The 100: A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History,” placed Sir Isaac Newton in second place, perhaps a surprising outcome for one whose work was not political or religious, areas where individuals tend to have profound influence. After a deep dive into Newton’s contributions, one can easily be convinced.

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News