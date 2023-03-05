GOP focus on cutting taxes hurts working people

The commentary on Feb. 19 (“Back the politician who seeks more perfect union”) asked a good question: What has Nick Freitas, our elected Delegate, done for Culpeper County? According to the column, the answer seems to be: not much.

So why did people vote for him, or any Republican?

The Republican agenda is basically focused on cutting taxes to please the corporations and the wealthy who control the party. They say we have to give up any hope of a decent social safety net so they can cut taxes for their friends.

How’s that again?

Most of us are middle or lower class; we work for a living. We are not wealthy. We need good schools, roads, libraries, hospitals and a modern social safety net—things only a government can do. When Republicans focus solely on cutting taxes, they damage working people everyday in countless ways.

Yet millions continue to enable this damage done to their own families and communities. Why do so many people vote for a party that tells us out loud that they want to markedly worsen our daily lives, just to please the 1%?

We can easily afford social services and a strong society if we’re willing to pay for it, including taxing the rich. Or we can vote for lower taxes, period. But before you vote, ask yourself this: will my candidate work to benefit me and my family, or not? This is the question Republicans don’t want you to ask.

Richard White

Culpeper

Spanberger should address debt, not wasteful spending

Kudos to Neil and Mary Seek for their hard work on Lavender Farm and to the Star-Exponent for featuring their local business (Feb. 22, “USDA grant infusing production at Seek Lavender”).

However, giving our soaring federal debt, the skyrocketing interest costs to maintain it, and the burden our fiscal recklessness places on future generations, one could reasonably find it hard to justify doling out nearly $125,000 in taxpayer dollars to fund the “production of lavender, eucalyptus, witch hazel spa and culinary products, lotion, soaps, teas, extracts and oils and syrup.”

We need our congresswoman, Abigail Spanberger, to address the soaring debt, which has doubled in her mere six years in office, rather than take credit for wasteful spending.

Donn Meindertsma

Ruckersville

Hively stated ‘alternative facts’

In the article “Town braces for increase in purchase power costs” (March 3), Town Manager Chris Hively stated, when talking about a 15% anticipated rate increase from Dominion, that the problem is the fact that there will be more renewable (wind and solar) and less coal, power in the mix.”

Forbes recently reported that of the 210 U.S. coal plants it investigated, 209 of them would be less expensive to run if their generation capacity were replaced with renewables such as solar or wind power. A transition from coal to clean energy across the country was estimated to be worth $589 billion. Dominion has seen the future and is now constructing a huge offshore wind farm that will power 660,000 Virginia homes when finished.

I believe we see a case of “alternative facts” coming from Mr. Hively.

Earle Mitchell

Springfield

Culpeper deserves an official town flag

The Culpeper Minutemen flag, in the absence of an official town flag, has become the de facto local flag. There are no records of an official town flag at the local library, nor was there any mention of one at city hall, as per the town clerk’s office. In the desert of paper records, the Minutemen standard flies at Yowell Meadow Park where a town flag should be.

This isn’t a problem in a political sense. Maybe someone somewhere has an ax to grind with the Culpeper Minutemen, but I think they played an important role in town history, and I imagine most residents agree. But, unfortunately, the flag looks unappealing.

This is only an opinion, but it coincides with that of the North American Vexillological Association. They have released their guidelines on flag design in a useful handbook, “Good Flag, Bad Flag.”

It’s not necessarily the gospel on graphic design, but they illustrate certain problems with flags, like the Minutemen flag, that become clear once you think about them.

Such as the principle of not using text, where the Minutemen standard fails. It makes sense when you think about good iconic flags, like the American flag, which doesn’t need “U.S.A.” plastered all over it to be recognizable. Yet the unofficial flag looks more like a meme rather than an official flag.

Culpeper deserves more dignity, and we should act accordingly to address the flag problem.

Daniel Schmidt

Culpeper