101322-cse-opn-lwalker_merged

Spanberger works hard to improve Americans’ lives

Abigail Spanberger, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

Voted the fifth most bipartisan member of Congress.

Voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill; including $1.7 million for the 7th District.

Voted for the American Rescue Plan, keeping American families and small businesses solvent during the pandemic.

Voted for the Break the Cycle of Violence Act.

Voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, resulting in lower drug prices, cutting the federal deficit and addressing the climate crisis.

Voted for the JAG Program, supporting local law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime.

Voted for the PACT Act, expanding health-care benefits for veterans.

Supports women’s reproductive rights, including access to contraception.

Sponsored the TRUST in Congress Act, requiring Members’ stock holdings to be divested or placed into blind trusts while in office.

Voted to keep the government open, avoiding the financial hardships of another shutdown.

Voted for the Presidential Election Reform Act.

Voted for mental health expansion, reducing human trafficking, securing our borders, protecting marriage equality, protecting international religious freedom, protecting whistleblowers, expediting disaster recovery, advancing telehealth, and so much more to improve the lives of everyday Americans like you and me.

How do I love thee, Abigail Spanberger?

“I love thee freely as men strive for right.”

Carolyn Walker Culpeper

Yesli Vega stands for conservative values

By supporting President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Democrats have achieved the following results in the past two years:

Teaching first-graders LGBTQ agenda and gender change

Teaching that America is bad

Teaching that whites are bad

Record illegal border crossings/drugs

13 U. S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Inflation rate of 9%

107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020

Censoring conservatives

Parents have been labeled “terrorists” by Joe Biden‘s Justice Department just for wanting to attend school board meetings and have input on materials taught to their children.

It’s no coincidence that Russia waited to invade Ukraine until we had a weak president.

It’s also no coincidence that inflation accelerated immediately after Democrats took office and began spending and spending and spending.

The liberal news media supports Spanberger, claiming she is a moderate instead of a liberal. However, her voting record says differently. Politically, she is a wolf in sheep‘s clothing.

Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, brings us a welcome alternative.

She is a military mom who served as a street cop with the Alexandria Police Department. She is a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

“You and I know our conservative values of freedom, limited government, the rule of law and a firm reliance on our Creator are the things that will turn our blessed republic around,” she says on her campaign website.

America! Vote Yesli Vega!

Raymond Bender Culpeper

Don’t believe ads attacking Rep. Spanbberger

Political ads abound as the midterm elections draw closer. Some are misleading or false.

Ads attacking U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, claiming she doesn’t work for Virginia, are downright wrong.

In 3.5 years, she has helped constituents recover more than $20 million from various federal agencies that her constituents were having difficulty dealing with.

She worked to pass legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for some prescription drugs and to cap the cost of life-saving insulin. Millions of senior citizens benefit.

She vigorously supports legislation to prohibit members of Congress members and their families from benefiting by stock trading where they may have insider information.

She supports funding for police agencies by voting to fund departments with fewer than 125 officers and assist them with training, retention and equipment.

As a retired law enforcement officer, I brought to her attention that I have been unable to take advantage of a tax deduction of $3,000 annually for health-care insurance because the IRS requires that my insurance provider be paid directly from my pension.

Over the past 15 years, I wrote my former Republican congressmen, Eric Cantor and Dave Brat, who did absolutely nothing except acknowledge that my interpretation of the law was correct.

I wrote Rep. Spanberger, who realized my issue was nationwide. She reached across the aisle and co-sponsored legislation with Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Chabot to correct this regulation affecting public-safety retirees who don’t qualify with the direct payment requirement.

Spanberger is working tirelessly for Virginia, and especially constituents in the Seventh District. Don’t believe the misleading ads.

W. M. Bunker Culpeper

GOP grows desperate in Virginia campaign

Congratulations to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for its recent decision to provide the final $222,000 to create the Food Enterprise Center at the historic George Washington Carver Center.

Those funds will be added to $900,000 in state, federal and local grant support and will come from the county’s remaining pool of about $3 million in undesignated American Rescue Act funds for COVID-19 relief.

Across America, states are spending federal pandemic relief funds on infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and public buildings. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden last year, provided $350 billion to states and localities to respond to the coronavirus and shore up their economies. Treasury Department rules grant broad flexibility to spend money on government services as an offset to lost revenue.

While Congress put guiderails on using bipartisan American Rescue Act funds, selecting projects is a local decision.

Republicans allocated some of the money for a ski resort in Iowa and a hotel in Florida. To repeat, GOP officials—not Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.—made those decisions.

The reason we’re hearing about the resort, the hotel and other out-of-Virginia projects is that attack ads in our media market accuse Spanberger of supporting reckless Rescue Act spending. In fact, she has unfailingly criticized misuse of such funds.

In attacking Spanberger for Republicans’ actions, the Republican campaign here in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is revealing its desperation.

We’re used to Republicans stretching the truth and breaching ethical barriers, but blaming Rep. Spanberger for GOP spending on an Iowa ski resort and a Florida hotel is more than a stretch.

Roger Gorg

Culpeper