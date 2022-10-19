101922-cse-opin-lbrooks_merged

RRCS trying to make its work better known

The board and staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services wish to thank the 600-plus guests who attended our 50th anniversary celebration at Rock Hill Farm on Sept. 29th.

This golden anniversary of RRCS commemorates 50 years of serving the five-county community of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock by providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, developmental disability, housing, children’s and aging services. We work hard to embrace collaboration, accountability, innovation and the areas of diversity in response to ever-changing needs of our community—and were overwhelmed by the turnout!

Testimonial speakers, elected officials, members of local government, former and current staff, board members, community partners, food providers of various cuisines, entertainers, vendors and supporters contributed to this free event recognizing the more than 80 programs and services that serve our friends, families and neighbors.

A part of our community for 50 years, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is one of the largest employers of our area, yet at times, our identity and mission are unfamiliar to those who need us most. We are working hard to change this through increased community engagement and education about who we are and why we exist.

If you don’t have a reason to contact us, chances are you know someone who does.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at: 540-825-3100; www.rrcsb.org; facebook.com/rrcsb.

Eve Brooks, chair, RRCS board of directors

Board members representing Culpeper County: Richard Brooking, Chris Jenkins, Dr. Charles Stein

Jim LaGraffe, executive director

Was John Pelham really a martyr?

I just read the story, “Lake Culpeper replaces Confederate’s name on town reservoir,” and was curious why you used the phrase “one of the Confederacy’s martyrs” as part of your description of Pelham? My concern is that the use of the term martyr in this context presents problems. The definition of martyr is “a person who is killed because of their religious or other beliefs” according to Google; or “a person who sacrifices something of great value and especially life itself for the sake of principle” in Merriam-Webster.

A valid argument can be made that Pelham was a traitor to the U.S., having sworn an oath to the U.S. upon entering West Point, but later battling against it as a secessionist. It is also important to note that he died defending a belief system that was a founding tenet of each of the Confederate states as well as the national Confederate government, slavery, and the principle that black people could and should be owned. So there was good reason to rename the lake as the “martyr” in this case was an enemy of the United States who fought against it.

Beyond the definition of martyr, it often carries a connotation. In this case it seems to bestow a positive light on Pelham, being the second sentence of your story, as well as being listed as one of the facts of his death: “one of the Confederacy’s martyrs, died in Culpeper at age 24 after being wounded in 1863’s Battle of Kelly’s Ford, fought on St. Patrick’s Day.” Your reporting seemed to be straightforward and factual but this portion of the sentence not so much. It would be interesting to know what was the aim of your editor in inserting this phrase.

Gerald Hunt

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

(formerly of Hanover County, VA)

To represent, not rule

Yesli Vega doesn’t want to represent me in Congress. She wants to impose her views—the views of the ex-president and the party he hijacked—on me.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has spent her four years on Capitol Hill looking for common ground and negotiating solutions to our shared problems: the cost of prescription drugs, deteriorating roads and bridges; scarce rural internet; the pandemic’s impact on employers and employees; the need to support police officers with adequate funds and training; the difficulties of small farming.

She has listened to her 7th District constituents—Democrat, Republican or neither—and she has delivered.

Vega wants GOP control.

Rep. Spanberger understands the real work of governing and gets it done. For that, she has my thanks and my vote.

Alison Howard

Reva