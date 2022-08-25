LETTER: Abortion's basic cause is loose behavior

I usually wait for the dust to settle, but the abortion issue and its rightful federal abandonment has aroused a vivid response.

Over the years I’ve written “nasty” letters to the editor regarding the real issue with gun violence.

Most common-sense people know that in our country of 300 million people, and many more guns in their possession, that the basic problem has to be something different than not enough laws. Mental illness remains the predominant reason for most every gun-violence incident.

Nationwide legislative bodies’ fix was to cut budgets to mental institutions, thus curtailing their effect of isolating potential mental cases.

Regulations (Ronald Reagan’s favorite thing to hate) have done zilch to curb the incidents of gun violence.

Likewise regarding the basic issue concerning abortions: Regulations have done zilch to solve the divisive issue.

Rape, incest and other horrific sexual issues aside or at least abandoned death-penalty laws for those crimes, poor behavior remains the predominant and basic reason we have an abortion problem.

In these 100 years of women’s liberation from male dominance in the public square, instead of achieving an equality of the sexes, we have thrown men and women together helter-skelter so that each spends more time with each other on a daily basis, and look better doing it, than they do with their betrothed.

I don’t have to list the destruction to society of the ramifications these two wrongs have wrought.

But, in each, the cause is always avoided because cost forever exceeds benefits be it political, public or private.

Like the favorite team who is losing badly at halftime, our nation must “go back to basics”.

Frank Sardina, Unionville

Unionville