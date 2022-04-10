 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Allowing more new homes creates more headaches

Williams Mill Village subdivision plan

Maryland-based Caruso Odin wants to rezone 121 acres on Nalles Mill Road just outside the town of Culpeper to build Williams Mill Village, a 274-unit, age-restricted community.

 BOWMAN ENGINEERING

To the town and county of Culpeper, the Board of Supervisors, and the Planning Commission:

I would like to know who in their right mind thinks building all of these houses won’t cause a lot of problems?

More people, public schools (costing a fortune already), more public water, public sewer, electricity, garbage and streets. 

You can’t take care of what we have.

There are already traffic problems, or haven’t you noticed?

I always thought our officials are there to serve the people, not to make more problems.

I am paying town and county taxes.

When you make these decisions, think about what they will do later.

Think about the people who live here.

George Butler

Culpeper

