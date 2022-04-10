LETTER: Allowing more new homes creates more headaches

To the town and county of Culpeper, the Board of Supervisors, and the Planning Commission:

I would like to know who in their right mind thinks building all of these houses won’t cause a lot of problems?

More people, public schools (costing a fortune already), more public water, public sewer, electricity, garbage and streets.

You can’t take care of what we have.

There are already traffic problems, or haven’t you noticed?

I always thought our officials are there to serve the people, not to make more problems.

I am paying town and county taxes.

When you make these decisions, think about what they will do later.

Think about the people who live here.

George Butler

Culpeper