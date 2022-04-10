LETTER: Amazon vote proves Culpeper residents' voices do not matter

Democracy is supposed to be government by the people.

Four members of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors—Gary Deal, Paul Bates, Tom Underwood and David Durr—rejected the wishes of the majority of residents who spoke at the board’s April 5 hearing in opposition to Marvell Development (Amazon)’s request to rezone 240 acres of agricultural land to light industrial for the purposes of building two ginormous data centers.

The board’s fast-tracked vote is an egregioius injustice given the lopsided count of citizen comments against the rezoning (36) versus those who spoke in favor (five), as well as residents’ many questions about why this particular site was chosen over Culpeper’s existing technology zones.

Not one question was asked of the applicant. These four board members chose to be completely deaf to citizens’ concerns, to the specific harm to adjacent landowners, and to the objection of Stevensburg’s sitting supervisor, Susan Gugino, who opposed the project at this site.

Marvell’s zoning application violates the county’s comprehensive plan, which is a contract to guide residents who invest in properties and businesses.

Why would Culpeper invest in the time to seek residents’ comment on the county’s land-use plan when it is a meaningless document?

All Culpeper residents should take note of what happened, and be afraid and outraged that our voices do not matter.

Susan Ralston

Culpeper