LETTER: An under-handed way to push a far-left agenda

Recently, The American Conservative published an online article, “Arabella Advisors: Democrats’ Darkest Dark Money”—which I found to be a revelation.

The ‘Arabella Advisors’ appear to be Beltway bandits and influencers. According to the article, as a profit-earning consultant, the group channels multi-millions of dollars from hard-to-track funds from donors to a number of non-profit organizations that support a far-left agenda.

If this article is correct, citizens should know what this mother organization is, its devotion to the radical left, who the donors are, and the trickery it uses to disguise itself in media.

Reliable, accurate sources should be researched to learn if it is true that mega-funds from foundations (e.g., those of Gates, Buffett and Ford) are transmitted through Arabella to pack the courts, fund Planned Parenthood, develop inaccurate attack advertisements, and buy-off Democratic statesmen and women through lobbyists’ efforts. The article says if you can’t follow the money, then you’ve been kissed by Arabella. Interesting article to read.

Christopher H. Ezelle

Locust Grove