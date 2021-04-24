 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: At Culpeper museum, artist's landscapes transport a viewer
0 comments
editor's pick top story

LETTER: At Culpeper museum, artist's landscapes transport a viewer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When you enter the Museum of Culpeper History, you may be expecting to see historical exhibits about Culpeper history, and then walk past its display of six landscapes by local artist Elisabeth Piatt. They are hung on an interior wall along a corridor, opposite doors leading outside to the old depot’s railroad platform.

Don’t pass up the opportunity to spend time absorbing the experience they offer.

I stood across the corridor, with my back against the outside door, marveling at the depth and subtlety depicted in these works, which portray aspects of the local landscape through different seasons.

At first, I experienced some annoyance that they were not given a more prominent space. But as I took in their depth and scenery, this ceased to matter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Led by this artist’s loving hand, each painting invited me in for a long walk deep into a seasonal scene. The softness and subtlety of the artist’s strokes compressed the experience of time spent breathing fresh air and traveling a distance.

This magic happens without looking through a window or being on site, making the word “landscape” feel like Earth beneath your feet. Don’t miss it.

Also take note of the dramatic wall panels inside the museum’s hallway entrance by Madison artist Trish Crowe, topped by a famous quote from Walt Whitman.

Bonnie Dixon

Culpeper

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News