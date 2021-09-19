LETTER: Biden’s vaccine mandate doesn’t go far enough

The administration has set a goal to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, as fast as possible.

Requiring the military, federal workers, federal contract workers, and companies with more than 100 employees to get a vaccine is a good first step.

But to really meet the goal quickly, the administration needs to mandate everybody that receives federal assistance be vaccinated or tested weekly.

Everybody who receives TANF, Medicaid, CHIP, SNAP, EITC, Supplemental Security Income or housing assistance should be mandated to be vaccinated.

If you want to receive assistance, “get vaccinated!”

A 2017 government statistic showed that 51.7 percent of American children live in households getting government assistance. Adding people who receive federal assistance to the vaccine mandate would help to protect the many children that can’t be protected themselves.

If the administration truly wants to protect the American people from this pandemic, people receiving federal assistance should be added to the mandate immediately.

Thank you,

Dean Strong Rixeyville