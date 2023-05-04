Culpeper County 2A has never before endorsed a candidate in a party primary. That changes now. The stakes are just too high.

We need principled, conservative leadership in the senate now. We need a strong, experienced legislator with a proven track record of success, demonstrating a commitment to constitutional values to fight us forward. We need a principled representative who knows how to get results. We need a patriot willing to take the hard votes and stand for truth.

We need a fighter who understands asymmetric warfare and how to combat it. We need a representative who is accessible to and listens to us.

We do not need platitudes. We do not need attack ads and dirty campaigning. We do need lies and empty promises. We do not need to be patronized and treated like rustic rubes.

Experience counts for a lot. Character counts even more. Fortunately, for voters in Virginia's 28th Senate District, we have a candidate with both in Senator Bryce Reeves. As such, Culpeper County 2A proudly endorses Sen. Reeves and implores all patriots of good conscience to vote for him in the Firehouse Primary this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at one of these three voting locations:

Culpeper, Greene and Madison.—Reformation Lutheran Church, Culpeper

Fauquier and Rappahannock—Grace Elementary, Bealeton

Orange and Spotsylvania—Unionville Elementary, Unionville

Patrick Heelen

Culpeper