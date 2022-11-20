LETTER: Care for fallen veterans at cemetery is heartwarming

Some towns in Italy are very small, with only 20-2500 residents. From these remote fractions came many of the over 175 Veterans who rest at the Culpeper National Cemetery. Some will be mentioned here, all are honored in spirit.
- Joseph Seliquini: member of the OSS; Legion of Merit for his participation in mission “Spokane” in Italy in WWII; his father, Camillo, born in Castignano, Ascoli Piceno Province, in the Marche Region.
- Samuel N. Galzerano: fought in Korea; his father, Carlo, born in Campora, Salerno, where the family name appears several times on the plaque honoring the Soldiers who died in WWI and WWII.
- Henry Bartelloni: his father, Ettore, emigrated to the U.S. in 1911 from Piegaio, tiny town in the mountains of the Lucca province. Henry is a WWII Veteran.
- Dante Binotto: his father, Giuseppe, born in Calvene, Vicenza, was a mason, and Dante, back from Korea, also became a mason contractor.
- Mario Liberatore: killed in Belgium Jan. 1, 1945. His father Sante was from the tiny village of Navelli, in Abruzzo.
- Aldo Becci: WWII Veteran. His parents’ hometown was Scapezzano di Senigallia, in the Marche Region. To which I am personally linked as my sister and her family live in its vicinity.
The care the fallen Veterans get from the Culpeper National Cemetery is heartwarming and as an Italian living in Culpeper, seeing that Servicemen with roots in my Country are honored with such attention adds to that feeling. Thank you.
Alessandra Cortese de Bosis
Culpeper