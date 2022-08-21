LETTER: Church-state separation key to U.S. democracy

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”—U.S. Constitution, 1789

A state religion is one that is officially endorsed by the government. Examples are Iran (Islam), Saudi Arabia (Islam), Russia (Russian Orthodox), and now—thanks to the GOP—the United States (fundamentalist Christian).

“As the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion …”—Treaty of Tripoli, 1797

From granting your civil right of religious liberty to corporations, to forcing taxpayers to fund religious “education,” to allowing a public official at a public event to indoctrinate public schoolchildren with his religious beliefs, to allowing businesses owned by evangelicals to discriminate against customers, to now refusing to protect the constitutionally protected religious liberty, privacy and bodily autonomy of American women, this Supreme Court has trampled the separation of church and state, and demolished any pretense of integrity.

No wonder the U.S. Supreme Court now enjoys the lowest level of public confidence ever.

“Erecting the ‘wall of separation between church and state’ ... is absolutely essential in a free society.”—Thomas Jefferson, 1802

Do you want to be subject to laws instructing you how to worship God, telling you when and how you can have sex and with whom, restricting what you can read, defining who you can marry, making women—and many others—second-class citizens? Again? Vote for a Republican. They don’t have a platform, but they sure have an agenda.

Patrick Moctezuma

Ruckersville