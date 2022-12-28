LETTER: Congress betrayed promises with not passing the Afghan Adjustment Act

After the fall of Kabul, my colleagues and I worked countless hours to help Afghan families begin new lives across Virginia, meeting countless needs and answering countless questions. Yet one question brought people back to my office, again and again, because I could not answer it: “Will we be able to stay?”

Sponsored by a bipartisan coalition of sponsors and co-sponsors (including Amy Klobuchar and Lindsey Graham), the Afghan Adjustment Act would have answered this question by providing a pathway to permanent residency for evacuated Afghans. Its proponents include all nine refugee resettlement agencies, but also numerous veterans’ groups, the AFL-CIO, the VFW, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — the list goes on.

Yet Congress chose to kill the bill, betraying their promises to not only the Afghans who faithfully served the American mission, but also to American service members who have spent years fighting for their brothers-in-arms. Without an adjustment of status, over 70,000 Afghans will face deportation to a country where they are likely to be killed for their connection to the United States.

This is not only a moral failure, but a national security failure. Several former military leaders, including three former Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs, recently wrote to Congress, asking a new question: how is America supposed to garner support among allies in the future if we so blatantly ignore our commitments today?

We can’t continue to ask these questions — not when so much is at stake.

Brianna Csontos

Amissville