Consider the cost of ignoring climate change

As we enter yet another climate-induced air quality emergency resulting from the unprecedented Canadian wildfires, I can’t help but reflect on the timing of Gov. Youngkin’s decision to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), citing cost to consumers.

He announced this step a few weeks ago when Virginians were experiencing some of the worst air quality ever recorded. As a child of the 60’s, I remember what it was like living in the D.C. metro area on those days of smog-induced haze with hazardous air quality. The difference is, we acted and reduced power plant and automobile tailpipe emissions, and the air cleared.

Now, we see video almost daily of super tornados and deadly hurricanes inflicting their immense destruction on communities. The state of Texas is consumed by a life-threatening heat dome that is enlarging to include more of the U.S.

How much do these climate emergencies cost? Youngkin states that cost is the reason for leaving RGGI. Doesn’t ignoring climate change have a cost as well? The answer to this is simple and doesn’t require study. It can be judged quickly by paying attention to insurance companies.

These companies are making a mad dash to get out of areas such as Florida and California where mega storms and wildfires are eating away at their reserves. What more evidence do Youngkin and his climate change-denying supporters need before they find it “politically expedient” to act?

Our children are literally holding their collective breath for that answer.

Ed Dunphy

Culpeper

Funds available for agricultural conservation assistance

Agricultural lands in Culpeper County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and establishing or enlarging buffer areas along waterways.

Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and numerous other conservation practices including streambank stabilization and water quality filter strips on croplands.

The commonwealth is making huge commitments to get producers into voluntary conservation programs before any federal deadlines on Chesapeake Bay restoration projects arrive. The CSWCD expects a lot will change with program options and opportunities in the next few years as the Chesapeake Bay restoration deadlines approach.

Although significant program sign up occurred during the most recent several years of record levels of funding, now is a good time to contact district staff and explore project options.

CSWCD program funding will remain very high for the coming year, although funding amounts beyond that are unknown.

Program funding decisions are made in Richmond, typically one year at a time.

CSWCD encourages producers to explore options with us at no cost.

The CSWCD has highly skilled employees who are well trained in both the technical aspects of conservation management and program delivery.

Staff members assist producers in developing conservation plans that work for their operation and navigating program opportunities. Not all programs are created equal and staff members assist applicants in understanding the options and choosing the program that suits their farm’s needs.

Anyone interested in exploring the many benefits of conservation planning can contact the district at 540/825-8591.

Stephanie Rose

DeNicola-Turner

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District