LETTER: COVID has changed routines at the hospital

I am a nurse in the UVA Medical Center Medical ICU unit and here is my story on how COVID-19 has affected my daily routine.

At work, we change into hospital-provided scrubs that come from a special vending machine and wear them for our whole shift, then deposit them into a sanitized bin for them to get taken away and cleaned. We also wear other Personal Protective Equipment, such as N-95 masks and goggles that are sanitized and reused after each patient encounter, multiple times a shift.

In the COVID ICU, we are assigned only one or two critical patients per shift. We have to plan our day and visit the patient enough to properly and safely take care of them, but also limit the amount of times we enter their room. This is to help reduce the amount of PPE used and prevent the spread of COVID from entering the rooms more than needed.

Also, we utilize technology such as video chat to help our patients connect and stay in touch with their loved ones during their time at the hospital. Another way we help patients connect with loved ones is to create signs on their window to help family members outside know which window is theirs. This helps families less-reliant on technology to communicate with their loved ones across a short distance.

At the end of the day, we place our reusable PPE in different bins to be cleaned, sanitized, and reused.

Carla Fuentes Rapidan