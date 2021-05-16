LETTER: Culpeper County Jail staff merits your thanks

I would like to wish well to all the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies staffing the county jail, and congratulate them for their hard work.

You should be proud of National Correctional Officers Week (May 2-8, 2021). The Culpeper County Jail’s staff does tremendous work on a daily and nightly basis.

I’d like to thank Sheriff Scott Jenkins for his excellent leadership and his support. Jenkins promotes safe, cost-efficient, clean and orderly operation of the jail.

Keep working hard and be safe, Culpeper jail staff members. God bless you.

Eddie Bell Newton, N.C.