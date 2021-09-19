LETTER: Culpeper schools need Hutchins' expertise, professionalism

As a parent, a past teacher and a resident of the Stevensburg District, I feel compelled to share why I support Elizabeth Hutchins for election to the Culpeper County School Board.

Elizabeth possesses a level of experience, passion for education and genuine dedication that is invaluable to our school system.

She is nonpartisan and has no agenda other than a desire to focus on what is in our children’s best educational interests. She respects, supports and appreciates our teachers. She prioritizes integrity and honesty.

Elizabeth spent 20 years in the classroom and 16 years on the School Board. When she served on the board previously, it was typical to see her visiting schools and attending any and all after-school events.

In one-on-one conversations with her, I’m always impressed by her knowledge of our schools. She’s been a critical part of many changes in our school system, and was a key component in the planning and building of the new Career and Technical Education Center. Her passion and pride for that project is evident when she speaks of it.

Her experience and professionalism belong on the School Board. In short, she is, by far, the most qualified candidate.