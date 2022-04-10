LETTER: Culpeper supervisors owe public an explanation on data-centers vote

I am not opposed to the Amazon data center coming to Culpeper County but am opposed to the data center to be located in Stevensburg.

I am not going into all of the reasons for opposing the Stevensburg location since they have been made very well known in the past few weeks via printed opinions and at the April 5 supervisors meeting.

What is puzzling to me is that the Board of Supervisors approved this rezoning for Amazon when the county has technology zones already established for data-center use.

The county’s technology zones have been in existence since 2006. That’s 16 years, with only one company locating a data center in one of the zones. As noted in the April 3 Star-Exponent, that company’s facility has expanded to four data centers through the years.

The main argument for Amazon not locating in one of the technology zones was insufficient electricity to power its center, but this argument rings hollow to me since one company is managing to power four centers in one of the county’s technology zones.

In the 16 years that Culpeper’s technology zones have existed, any power issues would have surfaced before now. The county would have addressed them, making these zones more attractive to potential customers.

I would welcome any of the supervisors who voted for the Stevensburg project to make their reasons known publicly by writing an opinion piece to be published the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

David Carpenter

Mitchells