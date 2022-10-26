LETTER: Don't be fooled by Spanberger

Spanberger is a professional chameleon. When she comes to Culpeper for votes, she becomes a smiling humanitarian, handing out taxpayer money to anyone with a cause. When she goes back to D.C., she changes into the socialist her voting record proves her to be. Nancy Pelosi can count on Spanberger's vote—as soon as the election is over.
Can Culpeper voters really be so easily fooled? Is our police chief so gullible? If not, why did he pose for an ad with such a chameleon? Is he totally blind to her voting record in Congress?
Sally Humphries
Culpeper