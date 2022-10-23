LETTER: Elizabeth II the epitome of class and kindness

The recent death of HMQ Elizabeth II of England was an epic loss for her nation, much of the global community and the church itself. Characterized as a rock of civility, intelligence and dignity, she remained for 70 years a bastion around which her people could find some clarity in an increasingly fractured and strange world.

I mourn her loss on a personal level. During her visit to Jamestown in 1957, she charmed much of Virginia. To me, Jamestown and Queen Elizabeth converge simultaneously in thought. She died as I happened to be reading a book on its archaeology.

I was supposed to meet her in 1970 near Oxford while I was in school in the Cotswolds.

I have two letters from her which I treasure. The first, from Balmoral Castle, is from 2012. I had arrived in London from Sicily, unknowingly on the very day of her 60-year Diamond Jubilee. London was packed! Across the Thames was a giant banner with her photo displayed. In my letter, I told her of my years of travel since , and how I waved to her picture, and implied perhaps we should never have left her Commonwealth. She sent me a flyer from that event with her letter.

The second Royal Mail, from Windsor in 2019, arrived after returning home from a long trip. I had written prior to leaving and included a large blue poster printed for her with the words from Job 5:23. She remained a true Christian to the end.

These letters are read to her and responded to by her lady-in-waiting. "The Queen wishes me to say ..." is how this is done. Both contained enough detail from my letters that I was assured they had been presented for her.

Class, grace and kindness. She will be missed.

Joseph Hudson

Reva