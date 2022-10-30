LETTER: Fear and the 7th District election

Crime…law enforcement…borders…

There are different reasons for being afraid. Let’s not be pointlessly afraid. Let’s pursue real solutions to real problems skillfully.

What makes a community great to live in? Openness. Interaction. Ease of movement. Access to community resources. Feeling safe.

We know what is good for our sense of peace and wellbeing: to be able to take care of our families with decent paying jobs and transportation, access to affordable medical care, education and training, friendly and effective public servants.

Keeping a watchful eye on social boundaries is important work. We want those who go into law enforcement do it because they have good training in goals around helping the whole community feel safe going about their lives.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger tirelessly listens to what her various constituents need.

For example, Spanberger is working on keeping our communities safe by investing in our local law enforcement. She voted for the bipartisan Invest to Protect Act, which would make sure police officers in rural communities like ours have the training and resources they need to keep themselves and their communities safe.

Spanberger voted for the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act, which will help keep guns out of the wrong hands and increase resources for local programs trying to address sources of violence, to help build safer communities through prevention and through more available mental health services.

Let’s reelect Rep. Spanberger: she has demonstrated curiosity about all aspects of the district and already has a bipartisan method of doing the work of government.

Today we need skillful, balanced political representation more than ever!

Carol Nelson

Reva