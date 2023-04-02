From its inception, Rupert Murdoch has molded Fox News’ coverage of events to carve out the audience he wanted: the most conservative, angriest viewers watching cable news. The most glaring example in recent years has been Fox News' constant stories on the “stolen” 2020 election. These stories alleged Dominion had enabled “massive” electoral fraud despite no credible proof of such fraud.

Murdoch has admitted in court depositions that he knew Fox’s accusations against Dominion were false, yet he knowingly approved reporting them as fact. Similarly, Fox announcers admitted they knew their constant stories of election fraud was nonsense. There is no ways for Fox to spin this; they’ve admitted to reporting “facts” they knew were lies.

Why did Fox do it?

For money. With Murdoch’s blessing, his broadcasters repeated lies and allegations to keep Fox’s most right-wing base voters tuned in. They knew that if they told the truth to their core viewers, Fox could lose market share to far-right newcomers like NewsMax and One America News. Fox knows its audience. So Fox News knowingly told them lies.

These revelations are stunning even in these modern days of partisan journalism and siloed audiences — a disappointing story of greed and media manipulation. Americans have long accepted that news sources have editorial viewpoint. But never before have we heard a news organization that knowingly told lies for money. It certainly leaves us to ponder the impact of misrepresenting the news on our responsibilities to protect democracy. America deserves honest reporting.

Richard White

Culpeper