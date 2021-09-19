 Skip to main content
LETTER: Frazier's experience as a Culpeper supervisor matters
LETTER: Frazier's experience as a Culpeper supervisor matters

In today’s upside-down political climate, Culpeper County needs a proven leader on the Board of Supervisors to represent the interests of all its people.

Jack Frazier has faithfully been a voice for working-class people for the past eight years, especially on tax issues.

I have witnessed Jack’s staunch support for fiscal restraint on behalf of taxpayers while offering solutions to economic, school and agricultural issues facing our community.

I have read letters with glowing endorsements for local candidates, but have yet to see many of these people at supervisors’ eetings where debate takes place and decisions are made on behalf of citizens.

Flowery verbiage in a letter is no substitute for observation of an elected official’s performance at responsibly spending taxpayers’ money.

Jack has relentlessly stood up for fiscal restraint to protect taxpayers. In fact, he tried to reduce the real-estate tax rate during this year’s budget meeting before the board maintained the existing rate.

Jack possess a rare quality seldom found in a politician. He listens and seeks input from Culpeper residents.

I met Jack 40 years ago when our daughters were playing softball. He and his family have a lifelong interest in Culpeper.

I respectfully ask that you join me in voting to re-elect Jack Frazier to the Board of Supervisors.

Personally, I prefer to evaluate a person’s record of service versus listening to unproven political promises.

Francis Updike

Culpeper

