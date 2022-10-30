LETTER: Future of democracy is on the ballot

Make no mistake, the future of the Founding Fathers vision of Democracy is on the ballot. If Republicans take back the Congress, you can kiss our freedoms goodbye. What will we lose? A woman’s right to make her own health decisions, sensible laws to reduce gun violence, the collective health and well-being of the population, any progress on reducing the effects of climate change, support for freedom in Ukraine, among many other rights at risk.

Abigail Spanberger is the fifth most bipartisan member of the House and the most bipartisan Member of Congress from Virginia. She has twice not voted for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker and has called for new Democratic leadership in the House. She has denounced efforts to “defund the police” and has consistently voted to help local law enforcement. She is pro-choice, pro-marriage equality, and pro-privacy. She will safeguard the rights of all Virginians. She has voted to lower the cost of prescription drugs, bring semiconductor production back to the United States, rebuild Virginia’s roads, bridges and ports. She voted to expand healthcare access to toxic-exposed Veterans.

Abigail Spanberger has been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Post, the National Organization of Women, the Culpeper Chief of Police, Foreign Policy for America, National Security Leaders for America and many others.

In contrast, her opponent offers only the same tired old Trumpian talking points. She is a first-time county supervisor that has consistently voted no on virtually everything that has been proposed. Her stint as an auxiliary sheriff’s deputy does not give her law enforcement credibility. She has no vision, no knowledge and merely yells extreme far right-wing slogans at her rallies. She is too cowardly to debate, having weaseled out of at least three opportunities to show voters what she’s got. She avoids the press and refuses to answer questions. She’s a hypocrite who criticizes student loan forgiveness plans and decries “reckless” government spending, but she and her husband filed for personal bankruptcy in 2009 and was forgiven more than $96,000 in debts, including more than $46,000 in student loans. When asked about the contents of recent legislation, she admits she has no idea, but says she’ll study up on it when she gets into office. Seriously?

Patriotic Americans in the 7th District can show the rest of the country the way to preserve Democracy by reelecting Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Mike McClary

Culpeper