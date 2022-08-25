LETTER: Garland isn't applying the law evenly

What about Hillary?

In the raid on Mar-a-Lago, Attorney General Merrick Garland says he is applying the law evenly and without favor.

But talk comes easy, and this couldn’t be further from the truth.

If he was applying the law evenly, Hillary Clinton would have been convicted for destroying emails and Hunter Biden would’ve been investigated a long time ago.

Alan Dershowitz said on the Brian Kilmeade show on Fox News a few days ago, “Even Attorney General Garland talked about even-handedness and then didn’t explain why a search warrant was necessary for Mar-a-Lago when it wasn’t necessary for Hillary Clinton’s house. Yeah, they did search emails that were found on Anthony Weiner’s server, but no criminal investigation, no criminal investigation of Sandy Berger. ... You can’t have one standard for Democrats and another standard for Republicans.”

I know that Rep. Abigail Spanberger tries to say that she is bipartisan and moderate. But don’t be fooled. She has voted 100% with Joe Biden’s positions.

Vote instead for Yesli Vega, who is a godly upright woman of principle.

Raymond Bender

Culpeper