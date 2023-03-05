The commentary on Feb. 19 ("Back the politician who seeks more perfect union") asked a good question: What has Nick Freitas, our elected Delegate, done for Culpeper County? According to the column, the answer seems to be: not much.

So why did people vote for him, or any Republican?

The Republican agenda is basically focused on cutting taxes to please the corporations and the wealthy who control the party. They say we have to give up any hope of a decent social safety net so they can cut taxes for their friends.

How’s that again?

Most of us are middle or lower class; we work for a living. We are not wealthy. We need good schools, roads, libraries, hospitals and a modern social safety net—things only a government can do. When Republicans focus solely on cutting taxes, they damage working people everyday in countless ways.

Yet millions continue to enable this damage done to their own families and communities. Why do so many people vote for a party that tells us out loud that they want to markedly worsen our daily lives, just to please the 1%?

We can easily afford social services and a strong society if we’re willing to pay for it, including taxing the rich. Or we can vote for lower taxes, period. But before you vote, ask yourself this: will my candidate work to benefit me and my family, or not? This is the question Republicans don’t want you to ask.

Richard White

Culpeper