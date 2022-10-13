LETTER: GOP grows desperate in Virginia campaign

Congratulations to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for its recent decision to provide the final $222,000 to create the Food Enterprise Center at the historic George Washington Carver Center.

Those funds will be added to $900,000 in state, federal and local grant support and will come from the county’s remaining pool of about $3 million in undesignated American Rescue Act funds for COVID-19 relief.

Across America, states are spending federal pandemic relief funds on infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and public buildings. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden last year, provided $350 billion to states and localities to respond to the coronavirus and shore up their economies. Treasury Department rules grant broad flexibility to spend money on government services as an offset to lost revenue.

While Congress put guiderails on using bipartisan American Rescue Act funds, selecting projects is a local decision.

Republicans allocated some of the money for a ski resort in Iowa and a hotel in Florida. To repeat, GOP officials—not Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.—made those decisions.

The reason we’re hearing about the resort, the hotel and other out-of-Virginia projects is that attack ads in our media market accuse Spanberger of supporting reckless Rescue Act spending. In fact, she has unfailingly criticized misuse of such funds.

In attacking Spanberger for Republicans’ actions, the Republican campaign here in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is revealing its desperation.

We’re used to Republicans stretching the truth and breaching ethical barriers, but blaming Rep. Spanberger for GOP spending on an Iowa ski resort and a Florida hotel is more than a stretch.

Roger Gorg

Culpeper