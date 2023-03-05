In the article "Town braces for increase in purchase power costs" (March 3), Town Manager Chris Hively stated, when talking about a 15% anticipated rate increase from Dominion, that the problem is the fact that there will be more renewable (wind and solar) and less coal, power in the mix."

Forbes recently reported that of the 210 U.S. coal plants it investigated, 209 of them would be less expensive to run if their generation capacity were replaced with renewables such as solar or wind power. A transition from coal to clean energy across the country was estimated to be worth $589 billion. Dominion has seen the future and is now constructing a huge offshore wind farm that will power 660,000 Virginia homes when finished.