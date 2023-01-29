LETTER: In appreciation of Jeff Say

Jeff Say — Culpeper’s version of the Say Hey Kid (with a respectable wink/nod to the original Say Hey Kid, Willie Mays) — will soon leave his post as leader of the Chamber of Commerce, culminating three years of stellar service.

Say what you will, but it’s safe to say that Say tirelessly, enthusiastically, consistently and boldly proved his love and passion for the town he calls home.

Say when?

The man was everywhere, all the time, proudly proclaiming: Culpeper is a wonderful place to work, play … live.

Say what?

This limited space doesn’t offer an adequate opportunity to examine his legacy. An easier way to do that would be to go on the Star-Exponent’s online site, use their search option and type in his name.

You’ll come away with a grand appreciation for Jeff Say’s highly successful blueprint for accentuating the positivity of our great small town.

You don’t Say.

Yes … I do.

Davy Meister

Culpeper