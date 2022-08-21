LETTER: Insecurity creates poor teachers

Teachers and schools are the backbone of most communities. Good teachers—teachers who made a difference in so many lives— are remembered forever.

Sixty-five years later, I can name all of my elementary school teachers and can tell you how each affected some aspect of my life.

School boards are elected to be intermediaries between the larger community and school administrators, teachers and support staff.

School boards are not elected to tell teachers what they should teach and not teach. That decision belongs, first of all, to educators, school administrators and, lastly, to parents and the community at large.

What education does not need are self-appointed individuals who consider themselves guardians of community morals but have no depth of knowledge or certified credentials.

Strong, self-affirmative teachers will not tolerate individuals or school board members who constantly meddle in their day-to-day curricula, its content and methods of instruction. These decisions belong to educators and no one else. Period!

Recently in Virginia, the educational curricula have become politicized. Teachers face many challenges, and this appears to be one too many. Teachers are leaving the field in droves.

Instead of driving them away from the classroom, we should be honoring them and their expertise.

Teachers deserve our full-throated support in terms of salary increases, pensions, school supplies, paid paternity and maternity leave, and full-salary sabbatical leaves.

If a community cannot do this for its educators, that community is committing itself to a bleak and unprosperous future.

Dennis Verhoff

Reva