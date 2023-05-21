The Federal Reserve, aka, The Fed, is not a federal agency, but it appears as if it were, and that is deceptive. It exists as a 1913 Act of Congress and was charged to manage the country’s money supply, stabilize employment, make loans and provide compliance oversight to other banks.

Today, there are 12 Federal Reserve Banks with 24 operating branches in the U.S., privately owned and managed by billionaires. The Board of Governors is the only independent federal agency that’s part of The Fed. Its monetary policy decisions are not approved by congress, or the president.

Inflation; Bank failures? The Fed took control of the economy, “manipulating market prices, controlling rates and propping up companies on a previously unimaginable scale,” according to Axios. They loaned more money than they were taking in, improperly invested and could not pay the bills.

I contend the Fed failed to manage our country’s money supply and also failed to provide oversight to other banks for compliance. The Fed, a misnomer, can make or break nations by taking over the economy and the billionaires become super-billionaires.

Let us rebuild our economy by returning to the metal market base and try this once again. Get rid of the Fed. How many more banks will collapse because of the same issues? Start counting.

Christopher Ezelle

Locust Grove