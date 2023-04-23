It’s vital to continue fair housing efforts

April 11th marked the 55th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. The law, simply stated, made discrimination in housing transactions illegal. This historic legislation was designed to level the playing field from the days of housing discrimination that aimed at keeping certain people of various nationalities, creeds and races out of a neighborhood, along with those who are eligible for housing vouchers.

For example, banks, lenders and insurance companies resisted loaning money and providing insurance in some areas considered Black-only neighborhoods. This practice is known as redlining — literally drawing a red line on a map around a neighborhood in which these businesses refused to offer services.

The Fair Housing Act protects the same groups from discrimination when attempting to rent a home. Before 1968, landlords often posted signs, “Apartment for rent, no [fill in the blank with the group you wish to discriminate against] need apply.”

If you feel you have been refused housing based on any form of discrimination, your rights have been violated and you should seek legal advice.

Housing is in very short supply everywhere and Culpeper is no exception. Discriminatory housing practices should not exacerbate the difficulty of finding a home.

Pay attention to the actions of your elected officials who are often pressured to turn the clock back on historically significant anti-discrimination legislation. Make sure they support fair housing efforts that expand, not shrink, access to affordable housing.

Ed Dunphy

Culpeper