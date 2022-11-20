LETTER: Laws cannot eradicate evil

Laws cannot eradicate evil

Regarding the editorial from the Richmond paper which appeared in the Star-Exponent on Nov. 16 [“Is it too late to stop America’s gun epidemic?] I am reminded of an instructive anecdote:

A woman walking her dog one night saw a young boy searching diligently among the weeds under the streetlights. She stopped to ask him what he was looking for. “I dropped my quarter,” he told her. “Where were you when you noticed it was missing?” She asked. The boy pointed across the street where there were no lights. “Over there.” The woman was confused. “If you lost it over there, why are you looking here?” “Because it’s too dark to see over there!” He replied. “The lights are over here.”

And so once again, a certain mindset confronts a headline of horrific, mindless gun violence by blaming guns. The editorial writer specifically points an accusing finger at the “393 million privately owned guns in America” as if making them disappear, if that were even possible, would solve the problem. It wouldn’t, for instance, help the four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last weekend.

But the larger question is, if 393 million privately owned guns are the problem, why haven’t I committed a mass murder? Why haven’t my friends or neighbors, or any of the millions of Americans with or without guns who go about their daily business, opened fire on innocent bystanders? I know the answer, but it’s in the dark.

Acts such as the one at U.Va. are perpetrated by evil and a lack of restraint. And the problem for those who demand “solutions” is that you can’t legislate evil out of a person’s heart. You can make laws against the acts — we already have those — but you can’t wipe out evil with laws.

Railing against guns themselves is the cheap way of pretending you’re doing something about a problem for which laws have no solution. In other words, it’s looking under the lights where it’s easy to see instead of looking where the problem lies, which is in the dark.

Maggie Lawrence

Culpeper