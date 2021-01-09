LETTER: Leaders must condemn domestic terrorism

The presentation and counting of the presidential electoral votes before a joint session of Congress is one of the most sacred rituals of our democracy.

On Wednesday, an armed and seditious mob—encouraged by the president—stormed our nation’s Capitol and made a ham-fisted attempt at a coup.

Instead of a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, we have seen five deaths, stabbings, a deadly shooting, vandalism, and elected representatives cowering in gas masks. This must end NOW.

I know all of you will join me in demanding an immediate end to all violence, and in demanding that all political leaders join in fiercely condemning this terrorism and insisting on the full and swift arrest and prosecution of domestic terrorists.

This is not a political matter in the usual sense. This is not partisan. All patriotic Americans must resist this attack on our democracy.

Democrats, Republicans and members of all political groups must join together to oppose domestic terrorism.

I am asking my opponent, Del. Nick Freitas, to join me and issue a joint statement:

1. We oppose all domestic terrorism and all attempts to violently subvert our democratic process.