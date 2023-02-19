Madison article very one-sided

Ms. Brooks, the author of the Feb. 16 article, “Madison book ban raises ire” is one-sided reporting. How ironic my comments at the meeting were not published. I voiced my support for the Madison County School Board initial actions last year for removing and isolating the 21 books within the library. Any student could still have access anytime with parent or guardian permission until a formal policy was made. That is not banning. It gave parents and guardians the choice for their child without speaking for others.

This hot topic drove The Virginia Department of Education to develop a policy for school boards to follow unless a school board opted for their own. It was to be implemented by January of this year—which our board did. It lays out specific guidance and involvement to determine content in and outside of our school board members. The new policy also empowered the school board to permanently remove the previous 21 library books that had restricted access for months.

This subject has gotten a lot of attention in the past, from local TV news, newspapers and, most important, Madison residents. This board has done the best they could with what was given to them both in the early stages and now.

Their new policy has checks and balances. This policy includes “The sole consideration to be made by the school board as part of its examination of library material content is whether the material contains sexually explicit content as defined by Virginia Code 2.2-2827 and related Virginia code. Because such content is inappropriate in a public library regardless of other factors the board’s examination and determination shall not include consideration of the materials context, reputation, awards, ideology, or other factors.”

Lisa Davis

Madison County