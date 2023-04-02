My eyes rolled when I read of Lynn Schmidt being “Dragged Kicking, Screaming into America’s Culture Wars” [March 23].

Oh, puh-leeze. How many times during my career did my employer mandate training catering to management’s tastes du jour? “No discussion. No exceptions.” Attendance records placed in employee files became part of performance evaluations and bonuses. Mandates came from employers both small and large; both progressive and conservative.

As in Ms. Schmidt’s experience, these classes typically included lame, poorly thought-out films deterring harassment, diffusing difficult conversations and dealing with dissatisfied customers. Situations most adults, certainly those who had earned their way into positions of responsibility, could handle without being forced to the table for a heaping helping of “training.”

Afterward, attendees were often required to act out complementary scenarios using scripts provided by the handsomely paid consulting firm running the show. Just another insult force fed atop the injury of time already wasted. As in Ms. Schmidt’s example, the justifications for these mandates were word salads liberally doused in corporate speak. I suspect limiting potential legal exposure was often the unspoken driver.

Her experience was not a manifestation of "the left having gone too far and the right maybe having a point." It was a manifestation of power. Power to put your life on hold, overtake your time and attention, and affect your livelihood. A use of power to be found on "the right" or "the left."

Food for thought when choosing a school, employer or elected representative.

Carolyn Walker

Culpeper