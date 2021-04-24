 Skip to main content
LETTER: Masked or not, please say hello
LETTER: Masked or not, please say hello

Curious ... have months of mask mandates contributed to the erosion of common pleasantries?

Like returning a friendly salutation?

My mask may hide my warm, sincere greeting as I pass near you in a grocery store, but I assure you that my well-honed former teacher’s voice still comes across clearly as I offer my “Hello!”

We’re not pulling teeth here; a reply to a friendly greeting is easy.

Can’t—or won’t—verbalize anymore? I’ll settle for a grunt.

At least that tells me there’s someone alive behind the mask.

Davy Meister

Culpeper

